Armenia ex-President questioned by National Security Service

PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has been questioned by the National Security Service.

Sargsyan’s lawyer, Amram Makinyan, said the ex-President was summoned to the NSS last week for interrogation in an unspecified case as a witness.

Makinyan said the questioning had nothing to do with the criminal case where Sargsyan was charged with embezzlement.

Sargsyan served as the President of Armenia from April 9, 2008 to April 9, 2018. He was then elected as the country's Prime Minister but was forced to resign as a result of massive protests.

In December 2019, Sargsyan was charged with organizing the embezzlement of large sums of public money by a group of officials.