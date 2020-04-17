Armenia ex-President questioned by National Security Service
April 17, 2020 - 19:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has been questioned by the National Security Service.
Sargsyan’s lawyer, Amram Makinyan, said the ex-President was summoned to the NSS last week for interrogation in an unspecified case as a witness.
Makinyan said the questioning had nothing to do with the criminal case where Sargsyan was charged with embezzlement.
Sargsyan served as the President of Armenia from April 9, 2008 to April 9, 2018. He was then elected as the country's Prime Minister but was forced to resign as a result of massive protests.
In December 2019, Sargsyan was charged with organizing the embezzlement of large sums of public money by a group of officials.
Top stories
Interested candidates must have a master’s degree or higher, according to information provided by the Commissioner’s office.
Kocharyan is a leading voice in the fight against psychological, physical, and domestic violence against women and children.
The 29-year-old man went to a doctor because he was not feeling well, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.
Armenia has pretty strong vaccine confidence in general and high uptake of childhood vaccines, says Professor Heidi Larson.
Partner news
Latest news
Bill Gates is the leading target for coronavirus hoaxes: report Conspiracy theories conflating Gates with the virus were mentioned 1.2 million times on TV and social media
Karabakh confirms one more coronavirus infection The new case is a healthcare worker who had earlier been exposed to a person carrying the virus.
Armenia appoints new Central Bank chairman In 2015, Martin Galstyan was appointed the head of the Central Bank’s Training and Research Center in Dilijan.
Armenian girl's image wins World Press Photo portrait award Ewa, the girl in the picture, succumbed to RS while her family were trying for asylum in Sweden․