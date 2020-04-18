Armenia reports 47 new coronavirus cases, 121 recoveries
April 18, 2020 - 10:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 47 to reach 1248 on Saturday, April 18 morning, according to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
The Prime Minister also revealed that one more person has died from Covid-19 complications in the country, while another 121 people have recovered.
1003 tests were performed on Friday, and the number of active cases has dropped by 75, Pashinyan said.
Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14 and restricted the movement of citizens.
So far, 20 have died from the coronavirus in the country.
Top stories
Interested candidates must have a master’s degree or higher, according to information provided by the Commissioner’s office.
Kocharyan is a leading voice in the fight against psychological, physical, and domestic violence against women and children.
The 29-year-old man went to a doctor because he was not feeling well, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.
Armenia has pretty strong vaccine confidence in general and high uptake of childhood vaccines, says Professor Heidi Larson.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenians readying to feed 1.5 mln people to commemorate Genocide 1.5 million Armenians were killed at the hands of the Ottoman government in 1915-1923.
Facebook, Messenger add "care" reaction to the like button The care reaction is slated to launch globally on Facebook’s app and website sometime next week.
Global coronavirus deaths now surpass 150,000 There are now more than 2.25 million people infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide.
Bill Gates is the leading target for coronavirus hoaxes: report Conspiracy theories conflating Gates with the virus were mentioned 1.2 million times on TV and social media