Armenia reports 47 new coronavirus cases, 121 recoveries

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 47 to reach 1248 on Saturday, April 18 morning, according to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The Prime Minister also revealed that one more person has died from Covid-19 complications in the country, while another 121 people have recovered.

1003 tests were performed on Friday, and the number of active cases has dropped by 75, Pashinyan said.

Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14 and restricted the movement of citizens.

So far, 20 have died from the coronavirus in the country.