190 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

April 18, 2020 - 14:07 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 190 ceasefire violations - as many as 1800 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from April 12 to 18, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.

