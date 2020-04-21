Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers to hold video conference

April 21, 2020 - 10:35 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov will have a video conference to discuss the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict on Tuesday, April 21.

Mnatsakanyan discussed the matter through a video conference with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs – Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France), Andrew Schofer (U.S.), as well as the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

The sides weighed in on the recent developments in the Karabakh peace process as Mnatsakanyan provided details from the general elections held in Artsakh a week earlier.

The imperative of unconditionally observing the ceasefire amid the global fight against the COVID-19 was emphasized, according to a statement from the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

Also, the parties exchanged views on the steps aimed at the continuity of activities under the current circumstances and agreed to arrange a video conference between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan on April 21.

