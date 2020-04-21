Armenia reports 62 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths
April 21, 2020 - 11:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 62 to reach 1401 on Tuesday, April 21 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
According to fresh figures, 28 more people have recovered from the disease, and two more have died.
13929 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14 and restricted the movement of citizens.
So far, 609 people have recovered, 24 have died from the coronavirus in the country.
