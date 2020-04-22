Armenia's oldest coronavirus survivor is a 93-year-old woman

PanARMENIAN.Net - The oldest survivor of the novel coronavirus in Armenia is 93 years old, health authorities said on Wednesday, April 22.

The woman, born in 1927, had a moderate severity Covid-19 infection but she got better with time and was discharged after a full recovery.

Two women, aged 90 and 88, and an 86-year-old man have also recovered in April.

According to fresh figures provided by the Unified Infocenter, around 50 people aged above 70 have defeated the disease.

Armenia has extended the state of emergency by 30 days until May 14.

So far, 1473 people have tested positive for Covid-19, 633 people have recovered, 14 have died in the country.