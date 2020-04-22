Karabakh unveils photos from downed Azerbaijani drone

Karabakh unveils photos from downed Azerbaijani drone
April 22, 2020 - 19:22 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) Defense Army on Wednesday, April 22 published pictures of an Azerbaijani Orbiter drone downed the previous day.

Azerbaijan's air forces have recently been flying in areas close to the line of contact with Karabakh for both educational and reconnaissance purposes, the Karabakh military said.

"In addition to various types of fighter jets and helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles are involved in those operations, which often try to violate Artsakh's airspace for reconnaissance purposes," the Tuesday statement said.

It was during one such flight on April 21 that Karabakh's air defense units downed the drone, the Army said.

The Karabakh Defense Ministry urged the Azerbaijani side against provocations and assured that any aggression will be retaliated.

