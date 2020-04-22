Karabakh unveils photos from downed Azerbaijani drone
April 22, 2020 - 19:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) Defense Army on Wednesday, April 22 published pictures of an Azerbaijani Orbiter drone downed the previous day.
Azerbaijan's air forces have recently been flying in areas close to the line of contact with Karabakh for both educational and reconnaissance purposes, the Karabakh military said.
"In addition to various types of fighter jets and helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles are involved in those operations, which often try to violate Artsakh's airspace for reconnaissance purposes," the Tuesday statement said.
It was during one such flight on April 21 that Karabakh's air defense units downed the drone, the Army said.
The Karabakh Defense Ministry urged the Azerbaijani side against provocations and assured that any aggression will be retaliated.
Top stories
Residents of the villages affected by the decision will not be able to leave their places of self-isolation.
Ashot Aharonyan said the police will immediately establish checkpoints on roads connecting to Artsakh.
The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
One Armenian citizen out of the overall 11 had been evacuated from the quarantine zone earlier.
Partner news
Latest news
Germany conducting Covid-19 antibody testing The Robert Koch Institute says the first part of the study is to draw on the country's blood donation services.
Facebook "agreed to censor posts" after Vietnam slowed traffic Facebook reluctantly complied with the request to “restrict access to content which it has deemed to be illegal”.
Mexico health center getting help from "El Chapo" firm Workers hand out care packages emblazoned with the company’s website logo—a stylized El Chapo himself.
Russia’s coronavirus case tally rises by 5,236 over past day Moscow has confirmed 2,548 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number in the capital to 31,981.