Serj Tankian urges donations to help Armenian kids in lockdown
April 23, 2020 - 12:28 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has urged his followers on Instagram to make donations and help Armenian children in lockdown.

Tankian cited the non-profit Teach For Armenia as "an amazing organization connecting kids in lockdown in Armenia."

"Join me in supporting them. Help us close the digital divide in Armenia and Artsakh!" he wrote in a repost from the ogranization's Instagram.

"By donating $200, you will equip one #student with a device and internet connectivity."

Given the rapidly spreading coronavirus in the world, many countries, including Armenia, have introduced remote educational platforms for schools and universities. Many children in Armenia, however, lack the technology to join their peers and receive education. The funds would help buy computers or other Internet devices for them to be able to follow all the courses and continue learning at home.

Armenia has extended the state of emergency by 30 days until May 14.

So far, 1523 people have tested positive for Covid-19, 659 people have recovered, 24 have died in the country.

