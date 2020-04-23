Armenia Covid-19 cases grow by 50 to reach 1523
April 23, 2020 - 11:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 50 to reach 1523 on Thursday, April 23 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
According to fresh figures, 26 more people have recovered from the disease.
15960 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14 and restricted the movement of citizens.
So far, 659 people have recovered, 24 have died from the coronavirus in the country.
