Ontario Premier commemorates Armenian Genocide 105th anniv.

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ontario Premier Doug Ford has issued a statement on the 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide.

In a message published on Wednesday, April 22, Doug extended greetings to members of the Armenian community, and to everyone honoring the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide of 1915.

“Today, we honor the victims of the Medz Yeghern. We mourn those who tragically lost their lives during this dark time in history, and we remember those who were displaced from their homes,” he said.

“This solemn occasion is a poignant reminder of the need to continue building a world free from violence and injustice. I say this to you as Premier of a province that cherishes its diversity and places great value on creating a peaceful and harmonious society.”

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals were rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide will be commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Genocide, which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.