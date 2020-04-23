Armenian Genocide march in Los Angeles suspended due to coronavirus

PanARMENIAN.Net - The annual Armenian Genocide commemoration — which typically fills the streets of Los Angeles with thousands of marching people and cars draped in orange, red and blue flags and banners at this time of the year — will go online because of the COVID-19 pandemic, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Glendale, which is home to one of the largest Armenian populations outside of Armenia, will mark the anniversary with video messages of solidarity from Glendale city officials, Rep. Adam Schiff, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, state Sen. Anthony Portantino and state Assemblywoman Laura Friedman.

Most years, Armenian Americans take to the streets of Hollywood for a massive march on April 24, demanding justice for the 1.5 million they say Turkey and the Ottoman Empire murdered in 1915. Late last year, the Senate passed a resolution formally recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

Marches in past years have braved record-high temperatures and shut down busy Hollywood streets for hours. This year, the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines have Armenian activists sheltering safe at home.

A broadcast commemoration will be at Thursday on GTV6, Channel 6 for Spectrum customers and Channel 99 for AT&T in the Glendale area. It will also be streamed on Glendale’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

A documentary about families working to keep Armenian culture alive, “What Will Become of Us,” will be broadcast at 7 p.m. on GTV6.

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals were rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide will be commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Genocide, which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.