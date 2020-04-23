Karabakh reports eighth coronavirus infection

April 23, 2020 - 18:36 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) reported one more coronavirus infection on Thursday, April 23.

Health authorities said the new case had been exposed to the first person confirmed to have been infected in Artsakh.

So far, there have been eight cases of Covid-19 in Karabakh, three of which have recovered.

Armenia, meanwhile, has extended the state of emergency by 30 days until May 14.

So far, 1523 people have tested positive for Covid-19, 659 people have recovered, 24 have died in the country.

