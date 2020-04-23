Foreigners can join in Armenia's Genocide commemoration via SMS

PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreigners and Diasporans will now be able to join Armenia's Genocide commemoration on Friday, April 24 by sending short messages to the number 0037433191500.

All you need to do is mention the first and second names of up to five family members, which will then be projected onto the walls of the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan.

The opportunity of a symbolic participation in the commemoration comes amid the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic in the world. Armenian authorities said earlier that access to the memorial will be shut down for security measures.

Armenians living in the country and in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) too can join the initiative by sending their names and those of their family members to the short number 1915.

A symbolic AMD 1 ($0.0021) will be charged for each message.

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals were rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide will be commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Genocide, which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.