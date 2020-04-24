Arizona church displays photos of Armenian Genocide victims

PanARMENIAN.Net - St. Apkar Armenian Apostolic Church of Scottsdale, Arizona has honored the victims of the Armenian Genocide by showcasing their photographs inside the church.

"The liturgy will begin at 10 a.m. (GMT-7) on April 24 on Facebook. While parishioners are unable to attend, they plan to broadcast via FB Live," the Armenian Assembly of America said in a tweet.

The Assembly also shared photos from the scene, showing pictures of intellectuals killed during the Genocide and publications about the massacres.

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals were rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide will be commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Genocide, which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.