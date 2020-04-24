Covid-19: 21 Armenian citizens returning from Iraq
April 24, 2020 - 16:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 21 citizens of Armenia will return from Iraq on Friday, April 24, Deputy Director General of Aircompany Armenia Gevorg Khachatryan said in a Facebook post.
Also Friday, 125 citizens of Iraq are leaving Armenia to return to their homeland, Khachatryan said.
Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts said earlier that a total of 22,000 people have returned to Armenia since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the world.
