Covid-19: 21 Armenian citizens returning from Iraq

PanARMENIAN.Net - 21 citizens of Armenia will return from Iraq on Friday, April 24, Deputy Director General of Aircompany Armenia Gevorg Khachatryan said in a Facebook post.

Also Friday, 125 citizens of Iraq are leaving Armenia to return to their homeland, Khachatryan said.

Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts said earlier that a total of 22,000 people have returned to Armenia since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the world.