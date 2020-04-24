Kim Kardashian West thanks Armenian-American health workers

PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has thanked Armenian American healthcare professionals battling the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and working on the frontline.

"I want to really urge you guys to stay safe and sound. I am so grateful to all of the Armenian-Americans that are working on the frontline to really help everyone in need now," the beauty mogul said in a video message she recorded for the Armenian Assembly of America.

"It is such an important time that we all need to stay home and stay together, and will get through this together. I just pray that everyone stays safe and sound."

The United States has reported almost 870,000 coronavirus cases, more than 80,000 recoveries, and around 50,000 deaths.