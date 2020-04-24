Trump commemorates "Meds Yeghern" of Armenians

PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a statement on the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, failing, however, to use the term "genocide" and opting for Meds Yeghern, a phrase in Armenian which means a "a great calamity".

Despite the stance of the White House on the matter, the House of Representatives on October 29, 2019 passed a resolution sponsored by Congressman Adam Schiff recognizing the 1915 Ottoman annihilation of Armenians as a Genocide. On December 12, the Senate unanimously adopted a similar resolution.

Trump said the United States welcomes "efforts by the Armenians and Turks to acknowledge and reckon with their painful history."

"Today, we join the global community in memorializing the lives lost during the Meds Yeghern, one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century. Beginning in 1915, 1 and a half million Armenians were deported, massacred, or marched to their deaths in the final years of the Ottoman Empire. On this day of remembrance, we pay respect to those who suffered and lost their lives, while also renewing our commitment to fostering a more humane and peaceful world," Trumo said in his message on Friday, April 24.

"Every year on April 24, we reflect on the strong and enduring ties between the American and Armenian peoples. We are proud of the founders of the American Committee for Armenian and Syrian Relief, a ground-breaking effort established in 1915 that provided crucial humanitarian support to Armenian refugees, and grateful for the thousands of Americans who contributed or volunteered to help Armenians expelled from their homes."

Trump said the world is now bearing witness to the strength and resiliency of the Armenian people in the face of tragedy.

"We are fortunate that so many Armenians have brought their rich culture to our shores and contributed so much to our country, including decorated soldiers, celebrated entertainers, renowned architects, and successful businesspeople, he said.

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals were rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide are commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Genocide, which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.