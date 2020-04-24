Trudeau joins Armenians to remember Genocide victims

PanARMENIAN.Net - Canadian Prime MinisterJustin Trudeau on Friday, April 24 joined the Armenian communities in Canada and around the world to commemorate and honor the memory of victims of the Armenian Genocide.

“On this solemn day, we pay tribute to those who unjustly suffered and lost their lives as a result of this tragic period. We also honor their descendants, including Canadians of Armenian heritage who have contributed so much to strengthening our country," .

“As we recognize the strength and spirit of the Armenian people, we also look forward with hope to a future of peace and mutual respect."

The Canadian PM said hatred and violence must never again be met with indifference.

"Today, we reaffirm our commitment to building a world where everyone can feel safe from discrimination and persecution, no matter who they are, where they are from, or what they believe," he added.

The Canadian parliament, several Prime Ministers, as well as at three Canadian provinces have recognized the Armenian Genocide

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals were rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide are commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Genocide, which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.