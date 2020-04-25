Coronavirus cases in Armenia climb to 1677
April 25, 2020 - 11:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 81 to reach 1677 on Saturday, April 25 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 75 more people have recovered from the disease, while one other has died.
17342 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14 and restricted the movement of citizens.
So far, 803 people have recovered, 28 have died from the coronavirus in the country.
