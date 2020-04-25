Serj Tankian, Nikol Pashinyan co-author song about Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have co-authored a new song, which was unveiled on Saturday, April 25, as the country is celebrating Citizen's day.

Armenia is celebrating the last Saturday in April as Citizen's Day, which marks the anniversary of the nationwide protest movement in April 2018 that ousted longtime leader Serzh Sargsyan and swept Pashinian to power.

Tankian composed the music and sang the song, while Pashinyan wrote the lyrics.

"During these challenging times of pandemic and lockdown, we wanted to give the people of Armenia a present of hope that they themselves can share with the world. The goal was to write a song that represented a victorious celebration of the Armenian spirit, covering the past, present, and future of our nation," Tankian wrote in the description of the video posted on Youtube.

"100% of the revenues from this song will be donated to the My Step Foundation in Armenia. My Step Foundation is an amazing charity that is spearheading many meaningful initiatives within Armenia focusing on public health, education, culture, social welfare, environment along with other sectors in need, including the current crisis surrounding COVID-19."