Kim Kardashian West tweets poems to mark Armenian Genocide anniv.

Kim Kardashian West tweets poems to mark Armenian Genocide anniv.
April 25, 2020 - 13:10 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian-American reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has tweeted an album of poems to mark the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

"Today is the 105th anniversary of the Armenian genocide and I’m so proud that America has recognized this. I want to share with you all some poems written by grandchildren of Genocide survivors," Kardashian said in a tweet.

In another tweet, she shared "The Serpent and The Crane", a spoken word album that poet/musician/educator Alan Semerdjian did with Vancouver-based guitarist Aram Bajakian, which marks the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide and the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

The project attempts to bring the work of Armenian authors who have, in one way or another, addressed the complexities of the Armenian Genocide and its denial over the past century to new audiences through an imaginative lens. The poems in this collection are authored by Peter Balakian, Diana Der-Hovanessian, Alan Semerdjian, Siamanto, and Daniel Varoujan.

Also, the beauty mogul then posted a collaboration/time-lapse video the two did with artist Kevork Mourad, which is the first track on the album and live now.

"Watch this video in honor of the Armenian Genocide and the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day," she wrote.

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals were rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide commemorated the 105th anniversary of the Genocide, which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.

 Top stories
Artsakh issues self-isolation order for some settlementsArtsakh issues self-isolation order for some settlements
Residents of the villages affected by the decision will not be able to leave their places of self-isolation.
Armenia temporarily bans Artsakh visits amid coronavirus crisisArmenia temporarily bans Artsakh visits amid coronavirus crisis
Ashot Aharonyan said the police will immediately establish checkpoints on roads connecting to Artsakh.
Davit Babayan will run for Artsakh PresidentDavit Babayan will run for Artsakh President
The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
Second Armenian to be evacuated from China quarantine zoneSecond Armenian to be evacuated from China quarantine zone
One Armenian citizen out of the overall 11 had been evacuated from the quarantine zone earlier.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Aliyev: Conflict should be resolved within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity
Potential coronavirus vaccine trials set to start in April
Picture of Armenian girl nominated for World Press Photo award
Armenia PM, Azerbaijani President to attend Karabakh discussion
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Italy's daily coronavirus death toll lowest since March 19 The total of fatalities since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 25,969, authorities said.
Armenia reports biggest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases since April 2 81 new infections were announced on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1677.
Serj Tankian, Nikol Pashinyan co-author song about Armenia Serj Tankian composed the music and sang the song, while Nikol Pashinyan wrote the lyrics.
Coronavirus cases in Armenia climb to 1677 17342 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.