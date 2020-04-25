Kim Kardashian West tweets poems to mark Armenian Genocide anniv.

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian-American reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has tweeted an album of poems to mark the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

"Today is the 105th anniversary of the Armenian genocide and I’m so proud that America has recognized this. I want to share with you all some poems written by grandchildren of Genocide survivors," Kardashian said in a tweet.

In another tweet, she shared "The Serpent and The Crane", a spoken word album that poet/musician/educator Alan Semerdjian did with Vancouver-based guitarist Aram Bajakian, which marks the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide and the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

The project attempts to bring the work of Armenian authors who have, in one way or another, addressed the complexities of the Armenian Genocide and its denial over the past century to new audiences through an imaginative lens. The poems in this collection are authored by Peter Balakian, Diana Der-Hovanessian, Alan Semerdjian, Siamanto, and Daniel Varoujan.

Also, the beauty mogul then posted a collaboration/time-lapse video the two did with artist Kevork Mourad, which is the first track on the album and live now.

"Watch this video in honor of the Armenian Genocide and the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day," she wrote.

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals were rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide commemorated the 105th anniversary of the Genocide, which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.