Armenia coronavirus infections hit 1746

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 69 to reach 1746 on Sunday, April 26 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 30 more people have recovered from the disease.

17931tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14 and restricted the movement of citizens.

So far, 803 people have recovered, 28 have died from the coronavirus in the country.