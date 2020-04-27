U.S. Armenians donate 5m meals to families impacted by Covid-19

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian American community has donated over 5 million meals to help families struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Armenian National Committee of America said on Twitter.

The initial goal was to donate 1.5 million meals to Feeding America to honor the memory of 1.5 million viictims of the Armenian Genocide.

"Thank you to all of you in our community, far and wide, for being a part of this effort! It is because of you we have far surpassed our initial goal of 1.5 Meals! In fact, we’ve reached over 5 Million meals provided through the campaign at end of campaign on April 24th!

On April 24, Armenians worldwide commemorated the 105th anniversary of the Genocide, which continued until 1923. April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals were rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. More than three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.