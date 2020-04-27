Saudi Arabia ends death penalty for minors
April 27, 2020 - 16:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Saudi Arabia has ended the death penalty for crimes committed by minors after effectively abolishing floggings, as the kingdom seeks to blunt criticism over its human rights record, The Guardian reports.
The death penalty was eliminated for those convicted of crimes committed while they were minors, Human Rights Commission president Awwad Alawwad said in a statement, citing a royal decree.
“Instead, the individual will receive a prison sentence of no longer than 10 years in a juvenile detention facility,” the statement said.
The decree is expected to spare the lives of at least six men from the minority Shia community who are on death row. The were accused of taking part in anti-government protests during the Arab Spring uprisings while they were under the age of 18.
United Nations human rights experts made an urgent appeal to Saudi Arabia last year to halt plans to execute them.
Photo. Reuters
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
Former Defense chief: Karabakh army fulfilled its tasks during April War Mnatsakanyan on Monday participated in special hearings at the Armenian National Assembly.
Formula One planning to start season in July But French Grand Prix organisers said it was impossible for the race to go ahead as planned on June 28.
Armenia economic activity shrank 4.9% during March Economic activity in the country has contracted as a result of a lockdown imposed in mid-March.
Coursera gives free access to governments for 3,800+ courses Anyone enrolled by September 30 will have until the end of the year to complete their courses.