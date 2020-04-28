Armenia will install Mahatma Gandhi statue in Yerevan
April 28, 2020 - 17:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The statue of Indian independence icon Mahatma Gandhi will be erected in Yerevan, according to a decision approved Tuesday, April 28 by the City Council.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry coordinated the project with the Indian side and submitted the proposal to the City Council months earlier.
The indian side will cover all costs for the creation and installation of the statue celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi, credited as “the father of the nation” among Indians.
