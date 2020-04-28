Kim Kardashian West offers a "KUWTK" lunch to a fan for charity
April 28, 2020 - 16:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West and her family are offering a lucky fan the opportunity to join them for lunch in their long-running E! series, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians", USA Today says.
Kardashian West accepted model and actress Gisele Bündchen's request to join the charity fundraiser All In Challenge, which is spreading through Hollywood amid the global devastation caused by the coronavirus. And Kardashian West is bringing her whole family in on it.
"Join me me and my sisters for lunch while we film the new season of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the media mogul captioned a video announcement on Instagram Monday, April 27.
In the video, Kardashian West added, "The money raised here will help feed the hungry during this time of crisis. We are all in this together."
The funds raised through the challenge will go to various charities, including Meals on Wheels America, No Kid Hungry, World Central Kitchen, Feeding America and America's Food Fund.
This is not Kardashian West's first act of giving directed at coronavirus relief efforts. In March, she pledged $1 million from her shapewear line, SKIMS, to "support Mothers and Children in need during this time."
Photo: David Livingston / Getty Images
