Yerevan launches tender for 100 new buses
April 29, 2020 - 13:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian capital of Yerevan has launched a tender to acquire 100 buses for the city’s public transport system, mayor Hayk Marutyan said on Facebook.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a sovereign loan of up to €25 million to Armenia to help improve Yerevan’s bus network.
In particular, the city is looking to purchase new, modern 12-metre low-floor compressed natural gas (CNG) buses.
Proposals may be submitted by June 12, Marutyan said.
The project is part of a broader programme aiming to assist the city to reform its public transport system by financing the renewal of its bus fleet in anticipation of the restructuring of the bus network.
