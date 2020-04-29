Yerevan launches tender for 100 new buses

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian capital of Yerevan has launched a tender to acquire 100 buses for the city’s public transport system, mayor Hayk Marutyan said on Facebook.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a sovereign loan of up to €25 million to Armenia to help improve Yerevan’s bus network.

In particular, the city is looking to purchase new, modern 12-metre low-floor compressed natural gas (CNG) buses.

Proposals may be submitted by June 12, Marutyan said.

The project is part of a broader programme aiming to assist the city to reform its public transport system by financing the renewal of its bus fleet in anticipation of the restructuring of the bus network.