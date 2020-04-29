Armenia will open border for Georgian citizens for three days
April 29, 2020 - 18:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia will open a land corridor for Georgian citizens for three days, the Georgian Foreign Ministry was quoted as saying on Wednesday, April 29.
In particular, Georgian citizens will be arriving from various European countries in Yerevan on board Belavia Airlines planes on May 1, 8 and 15.
The Georgian Foreign Ministry will then arrange the transfer of passengers from Yerevan to Georgia by bus.
The border between the two countries has been closed for almost a month to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Armenia and Georgia have reported 1932 and 517 Covid-19 cases, respectively.
