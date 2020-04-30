94-year-old woman becomes Armenia’s oldest coronavirus survivor

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s oldest coronavirus patient has been discharged from hospital, the head of the medical facility where she was receiving treatment said in a Facebook post.

Director of the National Burn Center Gevorg Simonyan identified the 94-year-old woman by her first name, Hranush, and shared a picture of her accompanied by healthcare personnel.

Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14 and restricted the movement of citizens.

So far, 2066 cases have been announced, 929 people have recovered, 32 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while two others carrying the virus have died from other causes.