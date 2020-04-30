94-year-old woman becomes Armenia’s oldest coronavirus survivor
April 30, 2020 - 11:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s oldest coronavirus patient has been discharged from hospital, the head of the medical facility where she was receiving treatment said in a Facebook post.
Director of the National Burn Center Gevorg Simonyan identified the 94-year-old woman by her first name, Hranush, and shared a picture of her accompanied by healthcare personnel.
Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14 and restricted the movement of citizens.
So far, 2066 cases have been announced, 929 people have recovered, 32 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while two others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
Top stories
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Narek Vanesyan shared a picture of the couple on Facebook and said he met them at a recent inspection.
Interested candidates must have a master’s degree or higher, according to information provided by the Commissioner’s office.
Kocharyan is a leading voice in the fight against psychological, physical, and domestic violence against women and children.
Partner news
Latest news
Samsung working on 250MP camera sensor The report follows a tip that Samsung is working on a large one-inch 150MP Nonacell sensor.
Italy falls into recession after 4.7% GDP decline Earlier on April 30, the EU reported its worst quarterly drop in economic activity on record.
Greta Thunberg donates $100000 to combat coronavirus among children Money raised through the campaign will be put towards soap, masks and other protective equipment.
Oxford University's new vaccine trial results expected in June The Oxford University research team is partnering with the biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.