Samsung working on 250MP camera sensor

PanARMENIAN.Net - Samsung is working to produce a 250MP camera sensor, Phone Arena reports.

After the tip that Samsung is working on a large one-inch 150MP Nonacell sensor, that will bin nine pixels into one virtual for a 16MP resulting resolution, now a Samsung community member says that a 250-megger is in the pipeline, too.

This 250MP one will allegedly also be at least one inch in size, and will apparently result in even larger camera bump on the back of whatever phone it ends up with. It would be premature to hope for 150MP or 250MP sensors in the Galaxy S21, but if the next high-end Exynos or Snapdragon have more megapixels in their graphics subsystem specs, that may very well materialize.

The company had boasted about the incredible goal to produce a 600MP camera sensor rivaling the definition of the human eye.

Currently, Huawei's P40 Pro series is the one with the largest sensor on a modern phone, and Samsung may be determined to beat its rival in both pixel count and sensor size.