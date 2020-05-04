Covid-19 infections in Armenia rise above 2500; Deaths reach 39

Covid-19 infections in Armenia rise above 2500; Deaths reach 39
May 4, 2020 - 11:04 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 121 to reach 2507 on Monday, May 4 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 36 more people have recovered from the disease in the country, and four others have died.

24942 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14 and restricted the movement of citizens.

So far, 1071 people have recovered, 39 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while four others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

