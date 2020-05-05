Influential coronavirus model projects 134,000 deaths in U.S.
May 5, 2020 - 14:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An influential coronavirus model often cited by the White House is now forecasting that 134,000 people will die of Covid-19 in the United States, nearly double its previous prediction, CNN reports.
The model, from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, had predicted 72,433 deaths as of Monday morning.
Relatedly, a Trump administration model projects a rise in coronavirus cases and deaths in the weeks ahead, up to about 3,000 daily deaths in the US by June 1, according to an internal document obtained by The New York Times. Over the past week, about 2,000 people died daily in the US, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
The sharp increases in the two models are tied to relaxed social distancing and increased mobility in the US. States across the country -- including Florida, Colorado, Indiana, Nebraska and South Carolina -- have eased restrictions in an attempt to revive a sputtering economy and calm restless residents.
IHME director Dr. Christopher Murray told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that other factors included states adding presumptive coronavirus deaths to their statistics and the rising number of cases in some meatpacking plants in the country.
He said states have to balance their actions.
Photo. Getty Images
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
ArchDaily: New architecture in Armenia is building on history Known for medieval churches, Armenia has also become home to modern projects, the magazine says.
TikTok records all-time high downloads of 200 million in Q1 The figure represents a growth of about 28% from the 156 million downloads recorded in the fourth of 2019.
Armenia reports 112 new Covid-19 cases; Country total now at 2619 25846 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.
Viva-MTS reopens service centers in Yerevan, provinces Only service centers located inside Dalma Garden Mall and Zvartnots Airport will not be working for now.