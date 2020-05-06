Armenian, Russian Foreign Ministers talk Karabakh settlement

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian and Russian Foreign Ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday, May 6 discussed steps to advance the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

The two talked over the phone to discuss the matter, according to the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The foreign policy chiefs exchanged views “on a number of topical issues in bilateral relations, cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and further steps to advance the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement with the assistance of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.”

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday, May 6 that no solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can be considered acceptable if it is not acceptable for the people of Armenia and Artsakh (Karabakh). Pashinyan’s remarks came in response to comments by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov who said that a document envisaging a step-by-step settlement of the conflict has been proposed.