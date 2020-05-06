Armenian, Russian Foreign Ministers talk Karabakh settlement
May 6, 2020 - 21:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian and Russian Foreign Ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday, May 6 discussed steps to advance the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.
The two talked over the phone to discuss the matter, according to the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry.
The foreign policy chiefs exchanged views “on a number of topical issues in bilateral relations, cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and further steps to advance the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement with the assistance of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.”
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday, May 6 that no solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can be considered acceptable if it is not acceptable for the people of Armenia and Artsakh (Karabakh). Pashinyan’s remarks came in response to comments by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov who said that a document envisaging a step-by-step settlement of the conflict has been proposed.
Top stories
"We are aware of the assessment of those elections by the international observers," Anna Naghdalyan said.
The Prime Minister could not reveal exactly how many Tor systems had been delivered due to military secrecy.
Armenian ambassador Hasmik Tolmajian thanked the Senators for the decision on December 18 evening.
Artsrun Hovhannisyan said that only after the Armenian side’s retaliatory fire did the Azerbaijani troops cease shooting.
Partner news
Latest news
Russia reports more than 10K coronavirus cases for fourth day Some 21,327 people have recovered and 1,537 others have died of the coronavirus.
Memes and opinions ensue after Elon Musk names baby X Æ A-12 Tesla CEO Elon Musk and musician Grimes have officially introduced the world to their first child together.
Pashinyan: 225 modern surveillance cameras installed on frontline Nikol Pashinyan said at the National Assembly that 64 combat posts have been electrified․
VEON withdraws from negotiations with Ucom in Armenia VEON Armenia had applied to the Public Services Regulatory Commission to sell its shares to Ucom.