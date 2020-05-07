Armenia coronavirus cases grow by 102 to reach 2884
May 7, 2020 - 11:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 102 to reach 2884 on Thursday, May 7 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 50 more people have recovered from the disease in the country, while two others have died.
28017 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14, but has eased most restrictions.
So far, 1185 people have recovered, 42 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while nine others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
No Karabakh settlement acceptable “unless approved by Armenians” Nikol Pashinyan’s remarks came in response to comments by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.