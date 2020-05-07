Armenia coronavirus cases grow by 102 to reach 2884

Armenia coronavirus cases grow by 102 to reach 2884
May 7, 2020 - 11:08 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 102 to reach 2884 on Thursday, May 7 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 50 more people have recovered from the disease in the country, while two others have died.

28017 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14, but has eased most restrictions.

So far, 1185 people have recovered, 42 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while nine others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

 Top stories
RSF: Armenia's position on press freedom index unchanged at 61RSF: Armenia's position on press freedom index unchanged at 61
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
157 out of Armenia's 190 Covid-19 patients related to 2 primary carriers157 out of Armenia's 190 Covid-19 patients related to 2 primary carriers
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Wizz Air starting Yerevan-Vienna flights from March 20Wizz Air starting Yerevan-Vienna flights from March 20
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
Žižek: Why people are panic buying toilet paperŽižek: Why people are panic buying toilet paper
People around the world have been panic-buying toilet paper amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Levon Aronian’s wife, Arianne Caoili, dies aged 33
Armenia set to restrict people's movement to curb coronavirus spread
AGMI launches "virtual memory march" on Armenian Genocide anniv.
Armenia: Newly-married doctor and nurse “honeymooning” in hospital
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Blood thinners "could help patients with severe Covid-19 infections" The team says it is running experiments to see which anticoagulants may work best, and at which doses.
French Chamber of Commerce concerned about Ucom developments The French Chamber of Commerce and Industry has expressed concern over the situation surrounding Ucom․
Armenian, Russian Foreign Ministers talk Karabakh settlement The two talked over the phone to discuss the matter, according to the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry.
No Karabakh settlement acceptable “unless approved by Armenians” Nikol Pashinyan’s remarks came in response to comments by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.