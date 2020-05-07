Trump nominates Patrick Hovakimian as National Intelligence General Counsel
May 7, 2020 - 12:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Patrick Hovakimian, the associate deputy attorney general at the United Department of Justice (DOJ), has received President Donald Trump’s nomination to become the Office of the Director of National Intelligence’s (ODNI) general counsel.
Hovakimian also concurrently serves as chief of staff to Jeffrey Rosen, DOJ’s deputy attorney general, the White House has said. The new nominee’s career includes six years of work with the Justice Department where he was the director of efforts on counter-transnational organized crime.
He also worked as an assistant attorney in California’s Southern District. His law practice includes work with firm Latham and Watkins and the U.S. Court of Appeals.
Top stories
Residents of the villages affected by the decision will not be able to leave their places of self-isolation.
Ashot Aharonyan said the police will immediately establish checkpoints on roads connecting to Artsakh.
The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
One Armenian citizen out of the overall 11 had been evacuated from the quarantine zone earlier.
Partner news
Latest news
Georgia to host international tourists from July 1 Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said Georgia will be one of the first countries to open its borders.
Mkhitaryan says his time in London is "over" – report Arsenal are ready to do business, and have placed a £9m (€10.2 million) asking price on Mkhitaryan.
Leopard spotted in northern Armenian province for 1st time in 50 years Tavush has thus become the fourth province in the country where at least one leopard is living.
Russia coronavirus cases surpasses those in Germany, France The number of Covid-19 cases in Russia has climbed by 11,231 over the past day, reaching 177,160․