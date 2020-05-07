Trump nominates Patrick Hovakimian as National Intelligence General Counsel

PanARMENIAN.Net - Patrick Hovakimian, the associate deputy attorney general at the United Department of Justice (DOJ), has received President Donald Trump’s nomination to become the Office of the Director of National Intelligence’s (ODNI) general counsel.

Hovakimian also concurrently serves as chief of staff to Jeffrey Rosen, DOJ’s deputy attorney general, the White House has said. The new nominee’s career includes six years of work with the Justice Department where he was the director of efforts on counter-transnational organized crime.

He also worked as an assistant attorney in California’s Southern District. His law practice includes work with firm Latham and Watkins and the U.S. Court of Appeals.