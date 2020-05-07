Armenia reports no Covid-19 cases among prisoners

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan said on Thursday, May 7 that no coronavirus cases have been registered in the country’s prisons and detention facilities.

Badasyan said, however, that the situation will likely change, given the pace of the spread of the disease in the country.

“No detainees and convicts have contracted the virus so far, but we are going to have infections in prisons at some point,” the Justice Minister said.

Armenia has extended the state of emergency by 30 days until May 14 but has removed most restrictions.

So far, 2884 people have tested positive for Covid-19, 1185 people have recovered, 42 have died in the country, while nine others carrying the virus have died of other cases.