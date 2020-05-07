Armenia reports no Covid-19 cases among prisoners
May 7, 2020 - 14:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan said on Thursday, May 7 that no coronavirus cases have been registered in the country’s prisons and detention facilities.
Badasyan said, however, that the situation will likely change, given the pace of the spread of the disease in the country.
“No detainees and convicts have contracted the virus so far, but we are going to have infections in prisons at some point,” the Justice Minister said.
Armenia has extended the state of emergency by 30 days until May 14 but has removed most restrictions.
So far, 2884 people have tested positive for Covid-19, 1185 people have recovered, 42 have died in the country, while nine others carrying the virus have died of other cases.
Top stories
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
People around the world have been panic-buying toilet paper amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Partner news
Latest news
Georgia to host international tourists from July 1 Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said Georgia will be one of the first countries to open its borders.
Mkhitaryan says his time in London is "over" – report Arsenal are ready to do business, and have placed a £9m (€10.2 million) asking price on Mkhitaryan.
Russia coronavirus cases surpasses those in Germany, France The number of Covid-19 cases in Russia has climbed by 11,231 over the past day, reaching 177,160․
Coronavirus: Nine people isolated in Karabakh Eight Covid-19 infections have been announced. six of whom have recovered, health authorities said.