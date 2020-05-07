Coronavirus: Nine people isolated in Karabakh
May 7, 2020 - 15:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nine residents of Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) have been isolated as part of measures taken to fights the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Eight Covid-19 infections have been announced. six of whom have recovered, health authorities said on Thursday, May 7.
A total of 316 people have been tested for the virus.
Armenia has extended the state of emergency by 30 days until May 14 but has removed most restrictions.
So far, 2884 people have tested positive for Covid-19, 1185 people have recovered, 42 have died in the country, while nine others carrying the virus have died of other cases.
Residents of the villages affected by the decision will not be able to leave their places of self-isolation.
Ashot Aharonyan said the police will immediately establish checkpoints on roads connecting to Artsakh.
The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
One Armenian citizen out of the overall 11 had been evacuated from the quarantine zone earlier.
