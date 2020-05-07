Coronavirus: Nine people isolated in Karabakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nine residents of Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) have been isolated as part of measures taken to fights the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Eight Covid-19 infections have been announced. six of whom have recovered, health authorities said on Thursday, May 7.

A total of 316 people have been tested for the virus.

Armenia has extended the state of emergency by 30 days until May 14 but has removed most restrictions.

So far, 2884 people have tested positive for Covid-19, 1185 people have recovered, 42 have died in the country, while nine others carrying the virus have died of other cases.