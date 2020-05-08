Two more Covid-19 cases reported in Karabakh
May 8, 2020 - 13:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Two more coronavirus cases were announced in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on Friday, May 8.
Health authorities said the two are family members, living in the village Nor Verinshen in Shahumyan region.
People who have been exposed to the newly infected will be identified and isolated, the coronavirus center said.
In total, 10 Covid-19 cases have so far been reported in Artsakh, six of whom have recovered.
