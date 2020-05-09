Armenia reports 146 new Covid-19 cases

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 146 to reach 3175 on Saturday, May 9 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 49 more people have recovered from the disease in the country, while two others have died.

30397 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14, but has eased most restrictions.

So far, 1852 people have recovered, 44 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 12 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.