Armenia coronavirus cases grow by 138

Armenia coronavirus cases grow by 138
May 10, 2020 - 11:17 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 138 to reach 3313 on Sunday, May 10 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 58 more people have recovered from the disease in the country.

31590 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14, but has eased most restrictions.

So far, 1325 people have recovered, 45 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 15 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

 Top stories
RSF: Armenia's position on press freedom index unchanged at 61RSF: Armenia's position on press freedom index unchanged at 61
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
157 out of Armenia's 190 Covid-19 patients related to 2 primary carriers157 out of Armenia's 190 Covid-19 patients related to 2 primary carriers
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Wizz Air starting Yerevan-Vienna flights from March 20Wizz Air starting Yerevan-Vienna flights from March 20
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
Žižek: Why people are panic buying toilet paperŽižek: Why people are panic buying toilet paper
People around the world have been panic-buying toilet paper amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Levon Aronian’s wife, Arianne Caoili, dies aged 33
AGMI launches "virtual memory march" on Armenian Genocide anniv.
Armenia: Newly-married doctor and nurse “honeymooning” in hospital
Coronavirus outbreak: Armenia lifts all media restrictions
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Spanish police arrest man suspected of planning terror attack The man "had been motivated by calls made by IS for followers to carry out attacks in countries of residence."
Georgia recalls Ukraine envoy after Saakashvili appointment David Zalkaliani said the decision did not mean breaking diplomatic relations between the two countries.
UN chief says virus has unleashed a "tsunami of hate" across world The UN secretary-general said anti-foreigner sentiment has surged online and on the streets.
Andy Serkis reading "The Hobbit" nonstop to raise money for Covid-19 Money raised from the performance will be split between NHS Charities Together and Best Beginnings.