Armenia coronavirus cases grow by 138
May 10, 2020 - 11:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 138 to reach 3313 on Sunday, May 10 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 58 more people have recovered from the disease in the country.
31590 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14, but has eased most restrictions.
So far, 1325 people have recovered, 45 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 15 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
