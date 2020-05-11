Viva-MTS, Fuller Center launch 2020 housing program in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Due to the pandemic, Viva-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia have slightly changed their work procedures. Discussions take place remotely, and visits to families are carried out with all the restrictions in mind. However, the goal of the long-time partners to assist project beneficiaries has remained unchanged, all the provinces of Armenia still in the center of attention. The determination of the partners to build a house, to free the families from metal containers and unfavorable conditions is adamant, evidenced by the launch of the 2020 housing program.

“I address all the families included in this year’s housing program. Despite the situation we live in now, we have always strived to keep our social programs going. We are not back to our normal life yet, but that is not an obstacle for implementing the programs that have been planned. You now clearly understand we cannot do the construction works together yet, but I want you to stay optimistic and believe that we will have that chance sooner or later. We stand by your side and your cherished dream of having a home will come true. That’s what all of us – you, the ‘Fuller Center for Housing’ in Armenia, and our Company – strive for. Stay healthy and strong, and believe in a better future,” Viva-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian said.

In Mkhchyan village of Ararat region the site of the foundation for the house is already prepared. By the end of the year, a stone house will be built in the area. Next to the land lot intended for the house, a metal container, barely 18 square meters, is installed. It used to serve as a home for Asya Gulinyan and her son's family for over 10 years. The terrible condition of the metal container is visible from afar. The conditions inside are even worse … The dilapidated iron shelter has become unbearable for the family, especially now that they have to stay at home. Asya, being happy with the idea of having a stone house, is looking forward to the fulfillment of her dream. This is particularly important for her granddaughter's healthy childhood. The baby is due in a couple of days.

“Finally, a light came on in our house. We had very hard times in the container. We dreamed and strived to have a home, but we did not succeed. I am glad that we will finally get rid of these unbearable conditions. Our little one will grow up in a decent home,” said Asya Gulinyan.

“The situation in the country in connection with the pandemic has certainly affected the pace of construction work, but it has not stopped it. Since the families are fully engaged in the construction works, the foundation works have been underway,” “Fuller Center for Housing Armenia” President Ashot Yeghiazaryan said.