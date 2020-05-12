Armenia Covid-19 infections reach 3538

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 146 to reach 3538 on Tuesday, May 12 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 71 more people have recovered from the disease in the country, while three others have died.

One of the deceased was an 82-year-old woman with underlying health conditions, while the other two were infected with coronavirus but died of other causes.

33313 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14, but has eased most restrictions.

So far, 1430 people have recovered, 47 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 17 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.