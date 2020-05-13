Karabakh reports six new Covid-19 infections
May 13, 2020 - 16:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on Wednesday, May 13 announced six new coronavirus infections.
Health authorities said 25 out of 31 tests returned negative, while the six new patients had been exposed to family members carrying the virus.
Karabakh has so far reported 20 Covid-19 cases and eight recoveries.
The country has declared a state of emergency to fight the spread of the pandemic. All the roads linking Karabakh to Armenia are almost entirely closed.
