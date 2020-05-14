Indians stranded in Armenia will be flown back home
May 14, 2020 - 17:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Air India will fly Indian nationals from Armenia back home amid the coronavirus crisis, Livemint reports.
The carrier will operate several flights from a number of countries, including Canada, Australia, Germany, Ukraine, Russia, Italy, Armenia and Japan, in the second round of repatriation between May 18 and June 3, to bring back stranded nationals abroad.
As part of the repatriation exercise Vande Bharat Mission, Air India will fly passengers from Toronto, Vancouver, San Francisco, Sydney, Melbourne, Rome, Moscow, Kiev, Frankfurt, Dushanbe, Yerevan, Almaty, Astana, Lagos, Bishkek, Washington, Birmingham, Minsk, and Narita, among others.
In the first phase during 8-14 May, the airline and its subsidiary Air India Express were to repatriate 15,000 nationals from 12 countries including the UK, the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Indian naval ships have also brought back large number of citizens stranded in the Maldives and UAE.
