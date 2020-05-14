Armenia, Wizz Air mull resuming flights in June

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia and Wizz Air have started negotiations on resuming air services, Deputy Prime Minister, Commandant Tigran Avinyan told the parliament on Thursday, May 14.

Avinyan said flights will most probably resume in mid-June, when the country’s airspace reopens after shutting down amid the outbreak.

The issue of opening the border checkpoints has not been discussed, the Deputy PM said, but a decision is expected in the near future.

He said everyone arriving in the country will be told to self-isolate, and those who fail to follow the rules, will be fined.

Armenia has extended the state of emergency for a second time until June 13, though most restrictions have been lifted.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country grew by 142 to reach 3860 on Thursday, according to information provided by the Health Ministry. So far, 1572 people have recovered, 49 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 21 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.