ANCA-WR announces 2020 Virtual Gala Banquet

May 14, 2020 - 18:38 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and health concerns, the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region (ANCA-WR) announced that the organization will hold its annual Gala Banquet virtually. The Virtual Gala Banquet is set for October 4.

“Despite the challenges we are all facing due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, our work in service of the Armenian Cause goes on strong as ever,” remarked ANCA-WR Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq.

“We are excited to creatively leverage modern technology to deliver a spectacular and exciting virtual experience for all our guests, recognize deserving honorees, highlight the organization’s significant accomplishments in the past year as well as chart the work still ahead of us.”

The ANCA-WR Gala is anticipated each year as the premier event for the Armenian-American community, where over a thousand supporters, community leaders, public officials, and coalition partners come together annually to acknowledge and encourage the work of the organization and to pay homage to honorees whose contribution to the Armenian Cause is recognized each year. As the largest event of its kind, the annual ANCA-WR Gala serves as a catalyst to unify the community around the Armenian Cause in all its facets, highlighting the many accomplishments of the most effective and well-organized grassroots advocacy organization in the Armenian Diaspora.

