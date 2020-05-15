Visa liberalization dialogues with EaP "will be considered"

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Council of Europe believes that the possibility to launch new visa liberalization dialogues with the Eastern Partnership countries will be considered in due course, SchengenVisa.info reports.

The Council said that the successful implementation of existing visa liberalization action plans through continuous fulfilment of relevant benchmarks and visa readmission agreement is vital, before moving on to reach new agreements with other countries, including the Eastern Partnership members.

According to the Council of Europe, the successful implementation of existing visa liberalization action plans would ensure mobility in a secure and well-managed environment, opening way for now agreements with other countries.

“The possibility to launch new visa liberalization dialogues with the remaining countries, whose citizens require visas to travel to the EU, will be considered, in due course, if conditions allow, provided that well-managed and secure mobility conditions are in place, including through the satisfactory implementation of the visa facilitation and readmission agreements,” the CoE document reads.

The Council of Europe recalls the mutual benefits and responsibilities from the visa suspension mechanism. It also has raised concerns about the high number of unfounded asylum applications by some Eastern partner countries nationals in the EU.

The Eastern Partnership (EaP) seeks to strengthen relations between the European Union (EU), its Member States and its six Eastern neighbours: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova.

The European Union has also cautioned strategies in order to launch visa-cost-free travelling settlements for Moldova, Ukraine and Georgia, while the residents of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Belarus are called for to have access allowing taking a trip to the European Union.

The European Council has also presented conditions which the Eastern Partnership (EaP) nations have to fulfil to benefit from these advantages.

The European Council also mentioned an essential problem in promoting the visa liberalization contract, the significance of the routine execution of the task landmarks preserved in the visa simplification as well as readmission deal.

As for the asylum seekers, the European Council in its latest report has also shared issues over the enhancing variety of asylum- candidates from companion states.