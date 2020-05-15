Visa liberalization dialogues with EaP "will be considered"
May 15, 2020 - 14:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Council of Europe believes that the possibility to launch new visa liberalization dialogues with the Eastern Partnership countries will be considered in due course, SchengenVisa.info reports.
The Council said that the successful implementation of existing visa liberalization action plans through continuous fulfilment of relevant benchmarks and visa readmission agreement is vital, before moving on to reach new agreements with other countries, including the Eastern Partnership members.
According to the Council of Europe, the successful implementation of existing visa liberalization action plans would ensure mobility in a secure and well-managed environment, opening way for now agreements with other countries.
“The possibility to launch new visa liberalization dialogues with the remaining countries, whose citizens require visas to travel to the EU, will be considered, in due course, if conditions allow, provided that well-managed and secure mobility conditions are in place, including through the satisfactory implementation of the visa facilitation and readmission agreements,” the CoE document reads.
The Council of Europe recalls the mutual benefits and responsibilities from the visa suspension mechanism. It also has raised concerns about the high number of unfounded asylum applications by some Eastern partner countries nationals in the EU.
The Eastern Partnership (EaP) seeks to strengthen relations between the European Union (EU), its Member States and its six Eastern neighbours: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova.
The European Union has also cautioned strategies in order to launch visa-cost-free travelling settlements for Moldova, Ukraine and Georgia, while the residents of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Belarus are called for to have access allowing taking a trip to the European Union.
The European Council has also presented conditions which the Eastern Partnership (EaP) nations have to fulfil to benefit from these advantages.
The European Council also mentioned an essential problem in promoting the visa liberalization contract, the significance of the routine execution of the task landmarks preserved in the visa simplification as well as readmission deal.
As for the asylum seekers, the European Council in its latest report has also shared issues over the enhancing variety of asylum- candidates from companion states.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
PACE "pleased with" Armenia’s ratification of Lanzarote Convention The Lanzarote Convention is convention on protection of children against sexual exploitation and abuse.
Ambassador: EU will always pay tribute to victims of Mets Yeghern Andrea Wiktorin said there can't be any denial of "the historic reality of what happened then".
Armenia reports new record of daily coronavirus cases 37476 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.
Global coronavirus deaths surpass 302,000 There are now more than 4.4 million cases worldwide, including over 1.5 million recoveries so far.