PACE "pleased with" Armenia’s ratification of Lanzarote Convention
May 15, 2020 - 16:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe is "pleased" with the Armenian parliament's ratification of the Lanzarote Convention to protect children.
“Another good sign of commitment from Armenia as a CoE member state!” said PACE Armenia monitor Kimmo Kiljunen, according to a tweet from the Assembly.
The Council of Europe Convention on Protection of Children against Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse, also known as the Lanzarote Convention” requires criminalisation of all kinds of sexual offences against children.
It sets out that states in Europe and beyond shall adopt specific legislation and take measures to prevent sexual violence, to protect child victims and to prosecute perpetrators.
Top stories
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
People around the world have been panic-buying toilet paper amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Partner news
Latest news
Visa liberalization dialogues with EaP "will be considered" The Council of Europe recalls the mutual benefits and responsibilities from the visa suspension mechanism.
WHO: Africa facing a quarter of a billion coronavirus cases 22% of the one billion people in the countries measured would be infected in the first year of the pandemic.
Belgian monks restart exclusive beer production The monks of the Trappist Abbey of Saint Sixtus only sell their holy brew to individual consumers.
China passes 1-month mark for no new coronavirus deaths China has reported 4,633 deaths among 82,933 cases since the virus was first detected late last year.