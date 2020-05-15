PACE "pleased with" Armenia’s ratification of Lanzarote Convention

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe is "pleased" with the Armenian parliament's ratification of the Lanzarote Convention to protect children.

“Another good sign of commitment from Armenia as a CoE member state!” said PACE Armenia monitor Kimmo Kiljunen, according to a tweet from the Assembly.

The Council of Europe Convention on Protection of Children against Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse, also known as the Lanzarote Convention” requires criminalisation of all kinds of sexual offences against children.

It sets out that states in Europe and beyond shall adopt specific legislation and take measures to prevent sexual violence, to protect child victims and to prosecute perpetrators.