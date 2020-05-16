Armenia's coronavirus cases grow by 239 to reach 4283

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 239 to reach 4283 on Saturday, May 16 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 125 more people have recovered from the disease in the country, while three others have died. The deceased were aged 71, 60 and 46 and had underlying health conditions.

37476 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by June 13, but has eased most restrictions.

So far, 1791 people have recovered, 55 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 22 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.