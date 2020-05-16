USAID adding $11.5 million in assistance funding for Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The USAID is adding $11.5 million in assistance funding for Armenia, the Agency announced on Facebook Friday, May 15.

The USAID and the Armenian Prime Minister's office signed an amendment to the Development Objective Cooperation Agreement for More Participatory, Effective and Accountable Governance on Wednesday.

The action brings the total amount of USAID assistance provided within the Agreement to $51.4 million since its inception in 2013. The Agreement advances broad-based democratic governance reforms through promoting initiatives on transparency and accountability, local governance and decentralization, as well as participatory and inclusive electoral and political processes and rule of law.

USAID assistance additionally supports civil society and media programs to increase the level of informed civic activism and promote access to diversified and objective sources of information, with a special emphasis on media literacy.

USAID and Armenia's Ministry of Economy also signed an amendment to the Assistance Agreement for a More Competitive and Diversified Private Sector, adding $7.5 million in assistance funding.

The action brings the total amount of USAID assistance provided within the framework of this Agreement to $91.8 million since its inception in 2010. The Agreement supports Armenia to achieve broad-based economic growth that generates productive employment and promotes equality of opportunity. USAID assistance focuses on key areas of strategic importance, such as agriculture, tourism, energy, and water; facilitates innovation; enhances workforce skills; and creates a more conducive business environment.

Additionally, it provides support for improved key infrastructure services, including water and energy, vital for enterprise growth and development.