USAID adding $11.5 million in assistance funding for Armenia
May 16, 2020 - 12:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The USAID is adding $11.5 million in assistance funding for Armenia, the Agency announced on Facebook Friday, May 15.
The USAID and the Armenian Prime Minister's office signed an amendment to the Development Objective Cooperation Agreement for More Participatory, Effective and Accountable Governance on Wednesday.
The action brings the total amount of USAID assistance provided within the Agreement to $51.4 million since its inception in 2013. The Agreement advances broad-based democratic governance reforms through promoting initiatives on transparency and accountability, local governance and decentralization, as well as participatory and inclusive electoral and political processes and rule of law.
USAID assistance additionally supports civil society and media programs to increase the level of informed civic activism and promote access to diversified and objective sources of information, with a special emphasis on media literacy.
USAID and Armenia's Ministry of Economy also signed an amendment to the Assistance Agreement for a More Competitive and Diversified Private Sector, adding $7.5 million in assistance funding.
The action brings the total amount of USAID assistance provided within the framework of this Agreement to $91.8 million since its inception in 2010. The Agreement supports Armenia to achieve broad-based economic growth that generates productive employment and promotes equality of opportunity. USAID assistance focuses on key areas of strategic importance, such as agriculture, tourism, energy, and water; facilitates innovation; enhances workforce skills; and creates a more conducive business environment.
Additionally, it provides support for improved key infrastructure services, including water and energy, vital for enterprise growth and development.
Top stories
Residents of the villages affected by the decision will not be able to leave their places of self-isolation.
Aliyev said the conflict "should be resolved within international law, According to which Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan."
The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
One Armenian citizen out of the overall 11 had been evacuated from the quarantine zone earlier.
Partner news
Latest news
India has now recorded more coronavirus cases than China India has now identified and recorded more cases of the novel coronavirus than mainland China.
Armenia's coronavirus cases grow by 239 to reach 4283 37476 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.
Italy lifting travel restrictions as lockdown eases It will also allow travel between the regions - which has so far been tightly restricted - from the same day.
Slovenia declares end of epidemic at home The country said the Covid-19 spread is under control, there is no need for extraordinary health measures.